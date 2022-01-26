Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Trading 6.7% Higher

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) shares traded up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 16,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0047 per share. This is a positive change from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicine, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics and dermocosmetics. Its stores are supplied by distribution centers located in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Goiás, Pernambuco, and Bahia. The company was founded on November 10, 2011 and is headquartered in Butanta, Brazil.

