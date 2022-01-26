Raiden Network Token (RDN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.04 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $10.92 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.65 or 0.00293106 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000093 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

