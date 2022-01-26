Rainicorn Tops One Day Volume of $1.23 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $25.90 million and $1.23 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0532 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 49.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00048730 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.92 or 0.06637582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,847.22 or 0.99726190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00051924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

