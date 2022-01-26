Rally Price Reaches $0.23 (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $544.83 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00049897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.51 or 0.06831954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,100.59 or 0.99942535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00050228 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,358,688,342 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

