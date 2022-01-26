Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.45

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.45 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.43). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.42), with a volume of 323,168 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.85 million and a PE ratio of 22.14.

About Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

