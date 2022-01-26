Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 21.10%.

Shares of RNDB stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.80. Randolph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RNDB shares. TheStreet upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Randolph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.74% of Randolph Bancorp worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

