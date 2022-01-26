RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,026 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.14% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 162,516 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.15.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $94,507.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock worth $530,196 over the last ninety days. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

