Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Reaches $0.0001

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $775,509.23 and $38,700.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,420.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.15 or 0.06664267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00291914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.95 or 0.00787883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00065316 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.56 or 0.00399665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00247723 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,145,501 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

