Raymond James Analysts Give Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) a C$1.65 Price Target

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) has been assigned a C$1.65 target price by Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of AOT stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.18. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.84 and a 12-month high of C$1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$390.70 million and a PE ratio of -47.73.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

