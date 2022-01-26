Raymond James Comments on Stantec Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Raymond James reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

NYSE:STN opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. Stantec has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stantec during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 49.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 36.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

