Raymond James Cuts Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $48.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $52.50 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,896 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,087,000 after acquiring an additional 200,605 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after acquiring an additional 379,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,697,000 after purchasing an additional 921,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.