Raymond James Lowers Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $28.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Shares of BLMN opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,504.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 242,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 227,100 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 503,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,560,000 after buying an additional 174,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,041,000 after buying an additional 44,358 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

