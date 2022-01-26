Raymond James Lowers Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target to C$2.50

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TREVF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Trevali Mining stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 37,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $111.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

