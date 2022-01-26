Raymond James Raises Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Price Target to $100.00

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $96.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

CATC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.42. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $70.53 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $640.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 65,814 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

