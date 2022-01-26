Raymond James Trims Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Target Price to $25.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

RRGB opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.74. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 179.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth $3,146,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 28.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 97,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth $520,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.