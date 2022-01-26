Rayonier (RYN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rayonier has set its FY21 guidance at $0.62-0.65 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $0.620-$0.650 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rayonier to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RYN opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rayonier stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Rayonier worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

