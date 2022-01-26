Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,307 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $25,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $90.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

