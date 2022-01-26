Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $90.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average is $86.75.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $22,904,000. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after buying an additional 640,255 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

