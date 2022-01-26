Raze Network Price Reaches $0.0363 on Major Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raze Network has traded down 43.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00049130 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.40 or 0.06783335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,721.31 or 0.99780252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049813 BTC.

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,623,767 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

