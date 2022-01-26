RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,690,000 after buying an additional 147,453 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,614,000 after buying an additional 73,316 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 913,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,173,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,496,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter.

ROLL opened at $184.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $160.51 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.70.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

