Reach (LON:RCH) Trading Up 3.6%

Reach plc (LON:RCH) was up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 262.50 ($3.54). Approximately 411,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 862,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253.50 ($3.42).

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Reach from GBX 315 ($4.25) to GBX 285 ($3.85) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market cap of £824.14 million and a P/E ratio of -13.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 268.34.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

