Realio Network (RIO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $121,014.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded down 68% against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $121,014.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.23 or 0.06632297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,960.77 or 0.99740378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00051760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00050873 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

