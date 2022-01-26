RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $9.00. The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 317079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on REAL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush upgraded RealReal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research upgraded RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $105,913.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $27,316.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,329 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,052 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $3,978,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth $3,295,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in RealReal by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RealReal by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $768.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RealReal Company Profile (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

