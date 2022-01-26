Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,600. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.37. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,659,000 after purchasing an additional 753,356 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 689,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,773 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 209,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.