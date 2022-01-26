Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT):

1/11/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

1/7/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $51.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DCT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.03. 928,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -287.88 and a beta of -1.03.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,495,000 after buying an additional 1,966,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,912,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,573,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,606,000 after buying an additional 1,031,038 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,590,000 after buying an additional 895,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after buying an additional 723,186 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

