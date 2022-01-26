Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EFTR) in the last few weeks:

1/25/2022 – eFFECTOR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – eFFECTOR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $33.00 to $8.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – eFFECTOR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.20 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

1/10/2022 – eFFECTOR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as STRIs. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Locust Walk Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

EFTR opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.35.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 28,785 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $316,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 36,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $268,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 297,552 shares of company stock worth $2,481,782 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFTR. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,027,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,503,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

