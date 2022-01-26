Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Shares Up 0.3%

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) shares shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCPUF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

