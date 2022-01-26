RED (RED) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,840.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. RED has a market capitalization of $547,499.53 and approximately $14,840.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RED has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.73 or 0.00291025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000664 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

