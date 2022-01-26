Red Rock Resorts (RRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $414.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

RRR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

