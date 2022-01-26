ReddCoin (RDD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $40,218.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $23.39 million and approximately $40,218.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,043.97 or 1.00109085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00090989 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.00250527 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016939 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00347937 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00159684 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007909 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001512 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001777 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.