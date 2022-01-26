RedFOX Labs Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00235666 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00077750 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00096259 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002202 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.