Regal Rexnord (RRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regal Rexnord to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $158.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.27. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $122.47 and a 1 year high of $176.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

