Regal Rexnord (RRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regal Rexnord to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $158.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.27. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $122.47 and a 1 year high of $176.91.
About Regal Rexnord
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
