REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Position Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.31% of REGENXBIO worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 141.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

RGNX stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

