Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Shares Up 2.5%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.82. 17,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 32,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RPMT)

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc engages in the development of consumer software which delivers a mobile payment platform solution. Its digital financial payments platform enables minors to transact, complete chores, and learn in a secure online environment guided by parental permission, oversight, and control.

