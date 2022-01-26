Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 6,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 68,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

Relay Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYMDF)

Relay Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development of novel medical devices for in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing. Its platform technologies include HemoPalm and Pharmatrac. The HemoPalm develops a POCT unit-use cartridge based blood analyzer with full enterprise capabilities.

