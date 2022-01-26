Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Trading Down 1%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.79. 91,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 165,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $146.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative net margin of 444.00% and a negative return on equity of 561.76%.

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing software solutions for the community care market. It offers the iUGO Care platform, which integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators.

