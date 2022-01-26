Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Renasant stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. Renasant has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 93,811 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth approximately $988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Renasant by 38.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

