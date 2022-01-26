renDOGE (RENDOGE) Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last Week

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $381,513.56 and approximately $17,520.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, renDOGE has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,388.54 or 0.06613686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00053097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,230.93 or 1.00320567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00051944 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.