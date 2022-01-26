Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RPHM. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPHM traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. 58,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,898. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

