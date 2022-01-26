Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given New $24.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BTIG Research from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,455. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92. Repay has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repay will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Repay by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,999,000 after acquiring an additional 697,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Repay by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Repay by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 27,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Repay by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,754,000 after acquiring an additional 435,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Repay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

