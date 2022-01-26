REPO (REPO) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, REPO has traded down 9% against the dollar. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and $579,360.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049843 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.20 or 0.06671313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00055675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,963.33 or 0.99938877 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00049177 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.