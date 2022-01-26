REPO (REPO) Trading Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last week, REPO has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC on major exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $626,658.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048818 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.91 or 0.06629114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,910.35 or 0.99691095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00051992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00050875 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

