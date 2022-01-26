Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Soditic Asset Management LLP

Soditic Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for about 3.0% of Soditic Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Soditic Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSG stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.92. 4,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.57. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

