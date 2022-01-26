Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 1.4% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $17,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.