Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 26th (AEOXF, ANYYY, CHD, EQNR, EQX, SLFPF, UZAPF, VIAAY, VS, VST)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 26th:

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get Aeroports de Paris SA alerts:

Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY)

was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $105.00 target price on the stock.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Versus Systems Inc. platform integrated into mobile, console and PC games, as well as streaming media and mobile apps. The company developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of games, apps and other interactive media content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Versus Systems Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.