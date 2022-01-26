Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for BCE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BCE. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.69.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$65.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$59.34 billion and a PE ratio of 19.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. BCE has a 1 year low of C$54.18 and a 1 year high of C$67.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 105.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

