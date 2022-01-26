Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for F.N.B. Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 23.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

