Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for HUTCHMED (China) Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for HUTCHMED in a research report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HUTCHMED’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,440,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 175.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,030,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after buying an additional 1,930,312 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 46.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,512,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,990,000 after buying an additional 1,428,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 20.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,859,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,785,000 after buying an additional 1,159,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,771,000 after buying an additional 448,350 shares during the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

