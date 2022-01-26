Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vroom, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vroom in a report released on Monday, January 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.62 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.71. Vroom has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $53.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vroom by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vroom by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vroom by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,021,000 after acquiring an additional 889,998 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth $2,733,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.