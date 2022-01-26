Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ONEOK, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ONEOK in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.33. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OKE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $66.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $24,092,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in ONEOK by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 40,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

